Teen (18) arrested in connection with the death of Cameron Reilly

An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly.

A garda spokesperson said they are awaiting a time/venue for a court appearance.

The body of the 18-year-old business student was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, on May 26, the morning after he had been drinking there with teenage friends.

He had been beaten and strangled in an attack that gardai suspect may have been witnessed by a number of teenagers.

