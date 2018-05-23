A 17-year-old boy arrested for drug dealing on the Dublin’s south quays following a sting operation was found carrying three packets of heroin in his mouth.

A 17-year-old boy arrested for drug dealing on the Dublin’s south quays following a sting operation was found carrying three packets of heroin in his mouth.

Teen (17) arrested for drug dealing 'had three packets of heroin in his mouth'

Dublin Children’s Court also heard the youth, who cannot be named because he was a minor, had been previously stopped in the same area armed with a 12-inch butcher’s knife.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges and was warned he was facing a custodial sentence. In evidence, Garda Chris Jones told Judge John O’Connor that the Pearse Street Garda drugs unit carried out an undercover operation in the quays in Dublin 2 on a date on Jan. 12 last.

He told the court a garda was posing as a drug user when offered drugs. The youth was arrested and found with “three deals of heroin in his mouth which he handed over”. The street value was €60 and €40 cash cash seized from him was suspected to have been proceeds of selling illegal drugs, the court was told.

Judge O’Connor remarked while a low amount was seized, heroin was a serious charge and it ruined lives. He also noted there had been “limited engagement” from the boy when he was referred to the Probation Service. He had also refused to confirm to the Probation Service his current address.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan asked the court to note that the boy had not come to attention since then. He said the youth had a child to support and was aware that this was his last chance. Pleading for leniency, Mr O’Sullivan asked the court to take into account that there had been a recent death of someone close to the boy. Judge O’Connor said probation reports had been requested in November 2017 and again March.

Sentencing was adjourned until July and the youth was warned he could expect an eight-month sentence if he did not get a good report.

The teenager pleaded guilty to dealing heroin at Aston Quay on Jan. 12 last as well as a number of other earlier offences: thefts of €20 and £5 in cash as well as a tablet computer, clothing to the value of €365 from residential areas in Lucan, Dublin on Nov. 9, 2016; possessing a torch and another implement for in a theft on the same date and carrying a 12-inch butcher’s knife as a weapon at Aston Quay on June 30, 2016.

Bench warrants had also been issued for his arrest for not turning up for court hearings earlier.

Online Editors