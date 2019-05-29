A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with murdering a young man who died after he was stabbed in south Dublin.

Teen (16) in court charged with murder of Azzam

The youth (16) was arrested and brought before Dublin Children’s Court charged over the fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui (18) in Dundrum earlier this month.

Judge Brendan Toale remanded him in custody and adjourned the case for a week.

The accused, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with murdering Azzam Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10 last.

Detective Sergeant John White told the court he arrested the defendant in the presence of his father at Dundrum Garda Station at 11.23am yesterday

He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being charged at 12.14pm today. The boy made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

No bail application was made on his behalf as bail can only be granted at High Court level on a murder charge.

Judge Toale said he had "no jurisdiction in relation to bail."

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he could not object to the prosecution application for a one-week remand in custody.

He applied for free legal aid on the accused's behalf, submitting a statement of the boy's father's financial means to the court.

The accused, wearing a grey and cream tracksuit and navy baseball cap, was not required to address the court.

His father accompanied him and they spoke briefly together before the boy was led out of court.

He will appear in the Children's Court again on June 5.

Azzam was in Finsbury Park just after 8pm when he was stabbed. He was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

He was from the Dundrum area and had previously attended De La Salle College in Churchtown.

