Teen (16) appears in court on charges relating to N7 crash

A 16-year-old youth has appeared in court on charges relating to a crash on the N7 yesterday afternoon at Johnstown on which another youth was seriously injured.

The juvenile, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was before judge Desmond Zaidan at a special sitting Naas District Court this morning.

The youth, who is from Tallaght, was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of articles with intent to commit burglary. Garda Kevin Williamson gave evidence that when charged the defendant made no reply.

Judge Zaidan asked garda Williamson for the particulars of the allegations, and he said that Gardai had gone to the N7 because they were aware of a vehicle in the area. He said a vehicle was stopped by Gardai but it drove away when approached by members of the force. He said the vehicle crashed into another car after driving away.

"There were four young men in the car that was in collision with another car. One young man remained at the scene, injured, and the other three fled on foot before being arrested," he told judge Zaidan. There was no objection to bail based on strict conditions agreed with the defendant's barrister Gerard Kennedy (BL).

The youth was released on his own bond of €100. He also has to carry a phone with him on which Gardai can contact him at any time. He has to observe a curfew between 9pm and 8am and sign on daily at Tallaght garda station between 4pm and 6pm daily.

The judge also made it a condition of bail that he not drive any vehicle for which a licence is required.

He is due back before Athy court on January 9.

Another of the youths arrested in the same incident was released on Thursday night with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A second youth remained in garda custody today.

The third youth who was injured remains in hospital.

Online Editors