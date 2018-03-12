A 15-year-old Dublin boy accused of a serious knife attack on a woman in Dun Laoghaire has had his case upgraded to attempted murder and will stand trial in the Central Criminal Court.

A 15-year-old Dublin boy accused of a serious knife attack on a woman in Dun Laoghaire has had his case upgraded to attempted murder and will stand trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Teen (15) accused of knife attack on woman in Dun Laoghaire has case upgraded to attempted murder

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, had been refused bail on December 26 after garda objections.

The teen has not made any renewed bail application since then and has remained at the Oberstown detention centre except for court appearances. He was originally charged with assault causing harm to the woman and production of a knife during the alleged assault at the baths, Queens Road, Dun Laoghaire on December 23 last.

The woman, who was 25 and of Irish-Malaysian descent, was found at around 3.20pm on the date of the incident and was hospitalised with serious injuries including a horizontal lacerations to her neck. A further charge of attempted murder of the woman, at the seafront at Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire was brought against the boy who faced his seventh hearing when he appeared before Judge John O’Connor at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

A State solicitor said the boy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, must face trial in the Central Criminal Court, on all charges. Defence solicitor Aisling Mulligan agreed, however, the teenager did not address the court.

Judge O’Connor told the boy, whose parents sat beside him throughout the hearing, that in relation to the issue of the trial venue, the Children’s Court had extensive jurisdiction but not in relation to matters that go to the Central Criminal Court. The prosecution asked for a four-week adjournment to complete the book of evidence which has to be served on the teen before he can be returned for trial to the higher court. Judge O’Connor was told there was a “quite extensive file” which was unusually complex and involved 109 witnesses.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has also directed that the teenager can be sent forward to the higher court on a “signed plea”. Judge O’Connor told the boy that if he were pleading guilty he had to be satisfied he understood the nature of the charge.

The defence consented to him being remanded in custody for another two weeks but it was not expected that the book of evidence would be ready then. The case resumes on March 26 next.

Due to the nature of the new charge, a bail application could only be heard in the High Court.

Online Editors