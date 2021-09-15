Tech worker caught by gardaí performing sex act in Marks and Spencer toilets ‘thought he was being flirted with’

Andre Dantes (29) of Mountjoy Street, Phibsborough, Dublin, pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ). Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A TECH worker was caught performing a sex act on himself in the public toilets of a Marks & Spencer store in Dublin city centre.

Andre Dantes (29) mistakenly believed he was being flirted with when he began masturbating and was arrested by undercover gardaí.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €400 at Dublin District Court.

Dantes, with an address at Mountjoy Street, Phibsborough, pleaded guilty to engaging in an act of public masturbation.

The charge is under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act.

The court heard the incident happened in the male toilets at Marks & Spencer, Mary Street, last June 14.

Garda John Timmons of Store Street station said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge before the court sitting and Dantes made no reply after caution. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

After the garda outlined the prosecution’s case, Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

The court heard Dantes had no previous convictions of any kind.

Dantes had been in the toilet when he mistakenly believed that someone else had flirted with him, his solicitor Paddy McGarry said. He was not intending to cause any distress when he “revealed himself” but accepted that it could have caused alarm.

He asked the judge to consider leaving the accused without a conviction and said he had brought a sum of money to court.

Judge Smyth asked if anyone else was in the toilets and the court heard there were members of the gardaí.

The judge said it was a serious matter and anybody could have gone into the toilets.

“There could have been children going in,” he said.

He told Mr McGarry he thought a conviction should be recorded.

Dantes was a married man originally from Brazil who came to Ireland to study English. He had a degree and a masters and was working in the tech industry.

There was a family bereavement just before the pandemic and Dantes was going through a “tough time”, Mr McGarry said.

The judge gave the accused four months to pay the fine.

Several other men have been before the courts for similar acts at the same location.

The court has heard previously that the toilet was placed under garda surveillance after it became a known spot for men to engage in public sex acts.

Marks & Spencer had received reports that this had been going on for a number of months.