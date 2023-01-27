Schoolteacher Enoch Burke has given no indication he will purge his contempt today despite the looming prospect of a daily fine of €700.

The fine kicks in from 2pm under a deadline set by Mr Justice Brian O’Moore.

Mr Burke again turned up at Wilson’s Hospital School near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, this morning in defiance of a court order and the financial threat now hanging over him.

He arrived at 8.44am in an SUV driven by his father Seán.

Although he had his window rolled down, Mr Burke didn’t answer questions about his intentions and whether he would be going to the court today to purge his contempt.

He was again denied access to the school buildings and was seen standing in the courtyard outside.

His father Seán was seen parked in a service station car park in nearby Ballinalack after dropping him off.

The High Court has received no indication Mr Burke intends to come before Mr Justice O’Moore today to purge his contempt.

Today is the fourth day Mr Burke has turned up at the school since his dismissal last Friday.

The history and German teacher was suspended last August after clashing with management over a request that a transgender child be called by a new name and that “they/their” pronouns be used in connection with them.

Mr Burke, who is from a well-known family of evangelical Christians, publicly objected to the request on religious grounds. His suspension followed incidents in which he voiced his opposition at a church service and following a school dinner.

Yesterday, he refused to say if he would purge his contempt.

Instead, he criticised the judge who made the ruling and claimed he was being fined for expressing his religious beliefs. He described the sum as “an astronomical amount of money” and said he had been saving to “scrape together” money for a house deposit.

Earlier this month the school applied for either the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets or the issuing of a fine for his ongoing contempt.

In a ruling yesterday, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said the appropriate measure to deal with Mr Burke’s contempt of court was to impose a daily fine.

The judge said the fine amounted to “just shy” of €5,000-a-week.

“This figure should persuade Mr Burke to end his utterly pointless attendance at a school which does not want him on its property,” said Mr Justice O’Moore.

“If the daily fine that is now being imposed on Mr Burke does not have the desired effect, it can always be increased.”

Mr Burke criticised the ruling, saying: “We are at a time in this country where people are at their wit’s end with the cost of everything, the cost of fuel, the cost of putting bread on the table, putting clothes on children’s backs, grocery bills gone up.

“And Brian O’Moore, a judge of the High Court, has sat down and said to himself that not only will you have to pay for those things but you have to pay for your religious beliefs.

“He will make you a pauper for the profession of your religious belief.”

Mr Justice O’Moore has previously said the court order restraining Mr Burke from attending the school does not in any way impinge on Mr Burke’s religious beliefs.

The judge said Mr Burke had given a “quite surreal” explanation for his continued attendance at the school – that he was there “to work”.

“He was not provided with access to a classroom, was obviously not rostered to give any lessons, and was asked to leave by the school authorities,” the judge said.

“It simply cannot be the case that Mr Burke truly expected that he would be permitted to carry out any duties.”

Mr Burke previously spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court last year.

He was jailed for refusing to comply with court orders restraining him from attending at or attempting to teach pupils at the Church of Ireland diocesan school.

The school obtained the orders last September after Mr Burke kept turning up for work despite being suspended on full pay.