| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

breaking Teacher Enoch Burke begs judge to reconsider €700-a-day fine as he indicates he will not pay

Court informed of inaccuracies in affidavits filed by school chairman

Enoch Burke pictured on the grounds of Wilsons Hospital School (Picture: Gerry Mooney) Expand
Enoch Burke arrives on Friday morning at Wilsons Hospital School driven by his father Sean. (Picture: Gerry Mooney) Expand

Close

Enoch Burke pictured on the grounds of Wilsons Hospital School (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

Enoch Burke pictured on the grounds of Wilsons Hospital School (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

Enoch Burke arrives on Friday morning at Wilsons Hospital School driven by his father Sean. (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

Enoch Burke arrives on Friday morning at Wilsons Hospital School driven by his father Sean. (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

/

Enoch Burke pictured on the grounds of Wilsons Hospital School (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

Shane Phelan and Conor Feehan

Enoch Burke has indicated he will not purge his contempt or pay the €700-a-day fine the High Court has imposed on him for defying a court order.

The schoolteacher begged Mr Justice Brian O’Moore to reconsider the imposition of the fine, claiming he was being penalised for his opposition on religious grounds to transgenderism .

Related topics

More On Enoch Burke

Most Watched

Privacy