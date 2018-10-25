Teacher awarded €750k after brain scan failed to recognise aneurysm

A teacher who was given the all clear after a brain scan - but collapsed four years later with a brain hemorrhage - has settled a High Court action for €750,000.

An apology by consultant radiologist, Dr Ian Davidson, of Bon Secours Hospital, Galway, was read to the court in which he acknowledged and apologised for "the failings" in respect of his care that led to the delay in diagnosis of Lorraine Duffy's inter cranial aneurysm.

Dr Davidson said: "I would like to offer my sincere sympathy and regret for the upset and harm you have suffered arising from the subarachnoid hemorrhage in May 2012."

Ms Duffy's counsel, John O'Mahony, told the court she had gone to the Galway hospital in 2008 complaining of severe headaches particularly over her left eye. She was referred for a brain scan. Counsel said Ms Duffy was given the all clear and it was reported as normal.

She was out running in 2012 when she collapsed and was taken to hospital.

There was, counsel said, an aneurysm in the right side of the brain which should have been identified in 2008. If it had Ms Duffy could have gone on to have a normal life.

Counsel said it is a very tragic case and Ms Duffy now has deficits because of injuries to the brain.

Ms Duffy (42) of An Creagan, Barna, Co Galway, sued the Bon Secours Hospital, Renmore Road, Bon Secours Ireland Ltd and Bon Secours Health System Ltd of College Road, Cork which manages the Galway hospital. She also sued Dr Davidson and Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Ltd of Raheen, Co Limerick which was involved in diagnostic imaging at the Galway Hospital.

It was claimed Ms Duffy presented to the hospital in April 2008,a magnetic resonance angiogram was arranged.

It was claimed it was reported upon wrongly by Dr Davidson as being normal when it showed a right middle cerebral artery aneurysm.

Ms Duffy was given the wrong diagnosis of migraine headaches to be managed with medication.

After her collapse in 2012, the matter was investigated at a Dublin hospital and Ms Duffy was found to have aneurysms.

Ms Duffy now works part time and will have the consequences of what happened for the rest of her life, her counsel said.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross noted the settlement and said he was sure the apology was a comfort to Ms. Duffy.

Online Editors