Teacher accused of engaging in sex act with teen boy further remanded on bail

A TEACHER accused of engaging in a sex act with a teenage boy has been further remanded on bail as the book of evidence is not yet ready.

The 24-year-old female teacher told gardai after she was charged that she met the youth at an over 18s nightclub.

The woman is also accused of sexually exploiting the boy, who was a student in her school at the time.

She has since lost her job.

Judge Dermot Dempsey further adjourned the case for four weeks to a date in May for the service of the book of evidence.

A State solicitor told Swords District Court that a number of garda and civilian witness statements were still outstanding in the book of evidence, particularly in relation to mobile phone content.

Defence solicitor Emer O'Sullivan said there was consent to an adjournment, but asked for it to be marked peremptory. Ms O'Sullivan said the outstanding statements could be added at a later date as additional evidence.

Judge Dempsey said he wouldn't mark the case peremptory at this stage.

The teacher is charged with engaging in a sex act with a male child under the age of 17 on February 1 and February 13 last year.

The offences are contrary to Section 3(1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.

The accused was initially charged last October after she was arrested by investigating gardai at Dublin Airport when she returned to Ireland on a flight.

She was further charged in February with four new offences, two further charges of defilement and two of sexually exploiting a child on February 1 and February 13, 2018.

Detective Garda Stephen Hughes previously told Swords court the teacher replied "I met him at an over 18s nightclub" when she was charged with those offences.

The accused is facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court on the charges.

As part of her bail conditions, the accused has been ordered not to have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with the alleged victim or any witnesses for the duration of the case.

The media was again warned that reporting restrictions are in place preventing the identification of the young teacher.

The accused, who was wearing a short black jacket and black leggings and accompanied to court by her father and two young females, did not address the court during the short hearing.

