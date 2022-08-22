Teacher (48) who ‘staggered’ into shop, bought wine and got behind wheel was almost fives times over limit when caught, court hears

A teacher was caught almost five times over the legal drink-drive limit thanks to watchful off-licence staff.

Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that staff at a Winemark in Coleraine contacted police on August 4 after Diane Miller (48) “staggered” into the shop, bought bottles of wine, then got behind the wheel of a car and drove off.

The workers gave police the car registration, after which they called to Miller’s house at Carthall Manor.

A prosecuting lawyer said while there was no answer at the front door, officers could see through the window that she was sitting in the living room.

Miller, who had worked at North West Regional College, eventually answered the door and gave an alcohol reading of 170 – close to five times the limit of 35.

She was then arrested.

Miller claimed she had “a couple of glasses of wine” and said she was “disgusted at herself”.

In court today, appearing via video-link from her solicitor’s office, she entered a guilty plea to driving on the Castlerock Road with excess alcohol.

Conceding that Miller’s alcohol reading “is one of the highest I have encountered in my career”, defence solicitor Greg Calvin said she had “excelled” at being a teacher for the last 25 years but had taken a career break as she “has taken steps to address her alcohol issues”.

Describing it as a “gross level of alcohol” and praising the actions of the off-licence staff, District Judge Peter King said the reading was so high he would not pass sentence without a report from the Probation Service.

Imposing an interim disqualification and adjourning the case to October 3, the judge warned that his sentence “is not limited to a financial disposal”.