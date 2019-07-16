A TD’s son has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a garda, resisting arrest and becoming threatening and abusive.

TD's son denies he assaulted garda, resisted arrest and became threatening and abusive

Fearghal O Snodaigh (23), son of Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh, had the case against him adjourned for hearing on a later date when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Mr O Snodaigh, of Naas Road, Dublin 8, is accused of assaulting Gda Niall Carolan at Ballymun Garda Station.

The offence is alleged to have happened on February 28 last year.

Mr O Snodaigh is further accused of obstructing Gda Carolan and also of using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Yesterday’s appearance was Mr O Snodaigh’s fifth court date in relation to the case, after he was summonsed in January.

It had previously been adjourned for the defence to establish if an adult caution could be administered instead of a prosecution.

However, the court had heard this was not possible and the case came before Judge Patricia Harney for Mr O Snodaigh to decide on a plea.

His solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan told the judge: “The position is, we are seeking a date for hearing.”

He said the case would “probably take about an hour” to be heard.

“It’s a not guilty plea to all charges,” the judge said, reading the summonses before her.

She asked if the accused needed to be “put on his election” or given the option to be tried by judge and jury in the circuit court.

A state solicitor said this did not apply as it was an assault under Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which is a common assault not involving any alleged injury.

These cases are only dealt with summarily at district court level.

Mr O Snodaigh, wearing an open-necked blue shirt and navy slacks, came forward when his case was called and conferred with his solicitor briefly before the proceedings concluded.

Judge Harney adjourned the case to a date in November for hearing.

No details of the alleged offences have yet been heard by the court.

The accused’s father, Aengus O Snodaigh, has been a TD for Dublin South-Central since 2002.

