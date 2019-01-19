TD's son charged with alleged assault of garda

A SON of Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh has been accused of assaulting a garda and causing a public order disturbance in north Dublin.

Fearghal O Snodaigh (23) is alleged to have become threatening before resisting arrest and assaulting the officer in an incident at a garda station.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared before Dublin District Court accused of three offences.

Mr O Snodaigh, of Naas Road, Dublin 8, was summonsed before the court on Thursday to face an allegation that he assaulted Gda Niall Carolan at Ballymun Garda Station.

The offence is alleged to have happened on February 28 last year.

Mr O Snodaigh is further charged with obstructing Gda Carolan and using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour, with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Thursday’s appearance was Mr O Snodaigh’s first court date in relation to the case, and Judge Anthony Halpin adjourned it until a date next month, when the accused is expected to indicate whether he intends to plead guilty to the charges or contest them.

Mr O Snodaigh is not required to be on bail as he was brought to court by way of summons rather than being formally charged.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh. Photo: Tom Burke

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

A section two assault charge, unlike the more serious charge of assault causing harm, does not allege any injury was caused and the maximum sentence on conviction is six-month imprisonment.

The offence of obstructing a peace officer also carries a maximum jail term of six months, while those found guilty of breaching the peace can be sentenced to up to three months.

The alleged offences, all of which can only be dealt with summarily in the non-jury district court, are also punishable by fines on conviction.

The accused’s father, Aengus O Snodaigh, has been a TD for Dublin South-Central since 2002.

