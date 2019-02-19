TD's son accused of assaulting garda has case adjourned

A TD’s son accused of assaulting a garda has had his case adjourned so defence lawyers can enquire about the possibility of an adult caution.

Fearghal O Snodaigh (23), son of Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh, is alleged to have become threatening before resisting arrest and assaulting the officer at a north Dublin garda station.

Judge Conal Gibbons adjourned his case at the request of his solicitor when he appeared at Dublin District Court.

Mr O Snodaigh, of Naas Road, Dublin 8, is accused of assaulting Garda Niall Carolan at Ballymun Garda Station.

The offence is alleged to have happened last February 28.

Mr O Snodaigh is further charged with obstructing Gda Carolan and using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Yesterday’s appearance was the second court date for Mr O Snodaigh in relation to the case after he was summonsed last month.

The accused, wearing a dark zip-up jacket, open-necked blue shirt, dark slacks and brown shoes, stepped forward from his seat in the public gallery when his case was called.

Solicitor Grainne Whelan said she appeared for Mr O Snodaigh and had an “unusual application” to make.

She said she was seeking “some more time” as she had “written to the prosecuting sergeant in relation to an adult caution”.

“That is a matter for the gardai,” Judge Gibbons said.

The prosecution consented to the adjournment.

Judge Gibbons put the case back to a date in May.

The accused did not address the court during the brief hearing.

ALTERNATIVE

Mr O Snodaigh was not required to be on bail as he was brought to court by summons rather than being formally charged. He has not yet entered any pleas.

According to gardai, the adult caution scheme is an alternative to prosecuting certain people against whom there is evidence of the commission of a criminal offence but where the prosecution of such offence is not required in the public interest.

The accused’s father has been a TD for Dublin South-Central since 2002.

