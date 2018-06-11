TD Michael Lowry pleads not guilty to five charges of filing incorrect tax returns

A jury has been sworn in in the trial of Independent TD Michael Lowry on charges of alleged tax offences.

Mr Lowry (61) of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co. Tipperary pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to five charges of filing incorrect tax returns on dates between August 2002 and August 2007 in relation to a sum of Stg £248,624 received by company, Garuda Ltd, when Mr Lowry was a director, manager, secretary or other officer of the company.

He further pleaded not guilty on behalf of Garuda Ltd to four similar charges on the same dates. Judge Cormac Quinn told the jury panel that Mr Lowry was a TD, representing County Tipperary and that the trial was in relation to “tax type offences”.

“If any of you have any strong views in relation to Mr Lowry, politicians, political parties or the tax regime, or if you have any other concerns in relation to this case or type of cases, which would mean you are not in a position to adjudicate impartially, you should bring that to my attention,” Judge Quinn said. He then advised the panel to turn their attention to nearby screen where he said they would see Mr Lowry enter pleas on behalf of himself and Garuda Ltd.

Eight men and four women were then sworn in as jurors. The trial is expected to resume shortly before Judge Martin Nolan and has been called on for two weeks.

Online Editors