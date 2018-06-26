TD Michael Lowry found guilty on two charges of filing incorrect corporate tax return and failing to keep proper accounts

Independent TD Michael Lowry and his refrigeration company has been convicted of two charges of delivering an incorrect corporation tax return and failing to keep proper set of accounts.

The jury of three women and eight men returned the verdicts on day 12 of the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court following just over eight and half hours deliberation.

The jury were unable to reach a decision on four remaining charges before them. Judge Martin Nolan said he will sentence Mr Lowry later this afternoon and remanded him on continuing bail.

It was the State's case that Mr Lowry's company, Garuda Ltd, trading as Streamline Enterprises received Stg £248,624 (€372,000) in commission from Norpe OY, a refrigeration company based in Finland, in August 2002. It was alleged that Mr Lowry arranged for this payment to be made to a third party, Kevin Phelan through the Glebe Trust based in the Isle of Man, and therefore it didn't appear in the company accounts for that year.

It is further alleged that the accounts were then falsified in 2007 to reflect that the payment was received in 2006. Last week Judge Nolan told the jury that a charge of delivering an incorrect tax return for 2002 had been withdrawn.

Mr Lowry (64) of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co. Tipperary, had pleaded not guilty to four charges of filing incorrect tax returns on dates between August 2002 and August 2007 in relation to a sum of Stg £248,624 received by his company, Garuda Ltd and one charge in relation to failing to keep a proper set of accounts on dates between 28 August, 2002 and August 3, 2007. He further pleaded not guilty on behalf of Garuda Ltd to three similar charges in relation to the company's tax affairs and one charge of failing to keep a proper set of accounts on the same dates.

The charges against Mr Lowry outlined that the offences were committed with the consent or connivance of Michael Lowry who was at the time a director, manager, secretary or other officer of Garuda Ltd.

Both Mr Lowry and Garuda were charged with knowingly or willingly delivering to the Inspector of Taxes of the Thurles District incorrect accounts in connection with corporation tax for year ending 31 December 2002 and delivering incorrect information in connection with the corporation tax for year ending 31 December 2002, to wit an incorrect corporation tax computation.

The politician and his company were also both charged with delivering an incorrect return in connection with corporation tax for year ending 31 December, 2006 and that between August 28, 2002 and August 3, 2007, Garuda Ltd failed to keep proper books of accounts within the meaning of Section 202 of the Companies Act 1990 insofar as the said books did not correctly record and explain the transactions of the company. The prosecution's key witness, Henry Oliver, in the investigation unit of Revenue, told the jury that he had looked into the €372,000 payment in in August 2013 and assessed it as an emolument (a wage or salary) earned by Mr Lowry.

He said he determined Mr Lowry owed income tax on the figure and Garuda owed PAYE and PRSI on the sum. He assessed the total owed to Revenue, including penalties and fine, as being €1.1 million. Mr Lowry's defence team did not accept that the €372,000 constituted an income, but rather said the money was owed to the company as commission from Norpe.

The jury heard that both Michael Lowry and Garuda Ltd successfully challenged the Revenue assessment before the appeals commission in April 2015. The assessment was reduced to nil, meaning that neither Mr Lowry nor Garuda owed anything to Revenue. It was because of this evidence that Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, applied for a direction of not guilty by the trial judge on the basis that “there was no case to answer”. The State didn't oppose the application. Judge Nolan withdrew the charge and the trial continued with the remaining eight charges in connection to the corporation tax associated with the €372,0000.

Judge Nolan told the jury during his charge last Friday that the issue in this case was what Mr Lowry knew. He said the jury must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Lowry knew the money was not included in the company accounts and tax computations. He said Mr Lowry's explanation was that he had instructed a staff member to raise an invoice in 2002, assumed this had been done and the money automatically entered on the company's accounts.

The judge told the jurors that they must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that this explanation is not true in order to convict. He said if they found the explanation reasonably believable, then they must acquit.

