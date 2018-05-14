Ex-Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor has told the Disclosures Tribunal he was instructed by former commissioner Martin Callinan to tell journalists whistleblower Maurice McCabe was motivated by revenge.

Taylor: Callinan told me to brief media that McCabe was motivated by revenge

Supt Taylor said he received the instruction from Mr Callinan in mid-2013, at a time when the then commissioner was "deeply frustrated" and "agitated" that the issue of penalty points abuse, highlighted by Sgt McCabe, was not dying down.

He also told the tribunal he discussed Mr Callinan’s instructions with then deputy commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and also informed the Garda’s civilian director of communications Andrew McLindon. The tribunal is investigating claims by Supt Taylor that he was directed by Mr Callinan, and with the knowledge of Ms O’Sullivan, to draw journalists’ attention to an allegation of sexual assault made against Sgt McCabe and that this was the root cause of his agenda, namely revenge against the force.

While there was an investigation into an allegation against Sgt McCabe, he was cleared after the Director of Public Prosecutions found there was no crime described in the complaint. Mr Callinan has denied giving any such instruction and Ms O’Sullivan has denied knowing of a campaign against Sgt McCabe.

Mr McLindon has told the tribunal he was never told by Supt Taylor of any instructions to brief negatively against Sgt McCabe and would have been "appalled" if the had been one. More to follow

