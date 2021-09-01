Taxpayer to fund legal costs of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara’s daughter’s ‘drug possession’ case

The taxpayer is to fund the legal costs of a daughter of EuroMillions winner, Dolores McNamara concerning an alleged unlawful cocaine possession case in court.

This follows solicitor for Kevanne McNamara, Daragh Hassett today securing legal aid at Ennis District Court to represent the 37-year old.

Kevanne McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to in court.

In the case, Kevanne McNamara is facing a summons concerning the unlawful possession of cocaine at her home at Ard Coillte, Ballina, Co Tipperary on October 23rd last.

Kevanne McNamara is facing the minor drugs charge contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

Kevanne McNamara did not personally appear in court and was not required to attend the procedural hearing today.

Mr Hassett requested disclosure of Garda documentation in the case and this was granted.

The legal costs in the case are expected to be minimal due to the minor nature of the charge.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the case to October 6th to Ennis District Court.

Last year, solicitors on the criminal legal aid scheme received €34.2 million (all figures incl 21-23% VAT) compared to €36.6m in 2019.

Expand Close Ennis courthouse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ennis courthouse

In 2020, Dublin based solicitor, Michael Hennessy received the highest amount in criminal legal aid payments amongst solicitor practices when his practice received €638,843.

In an interview earlier this year, Mr Hennessy defended the criminal legal aid system.

Mr Hennessy said that the criminal legal aid system allows accused to choose their own representation and this he said “is a paramount social safety-net in our democracy".

He stated: "The criminal legal aid system serves all the people well, including those who will never set foot in a courtroom, and ought not be presumed upon.”

At the time, Kevanne McNamara’s solicitor, Daragh Hassett commented: "Legal aid defence work is far from glamorous and the majority of solicitors who work in the area, like myself also work in general practice and we bring that broad experience to the job.

He said: “Representation only starts, Monday to Friday. We work long hours with regular weekend courts, prison and Garda station visits, phone calls at all times of the day or night.

Mr Hassett added: “We take a huge personal interest in clients working with their families, reaching out to addiction counsellors, doctors, potential employers, and probation officers. This is unseen and unpaid work.”