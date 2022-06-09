| 12.5°C Dublin

Taximan accused of imprisoning female passenger in his car

Eimear Cotter

A TAXI driver has appeared in court accused of falsely imprisoning a female passenger in his car for 40 minutes.

Sayed Hassan (30) collected a fare to bring a female passenger to Adamstown in Lucan, but instead it is alleged that he drove her to another estate and parked the car. 

