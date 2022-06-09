Taximan accused of imprisoning female passenger in his car

A TAXI driver has appeared in court accused of falsely imprisoning a female passenger in his car for 40 minutes.

Sayed Hassan (30) collected a fare to bring a female passenger to Adamstown in Lucan, but instead it is alleged that he drove her to another estate and parked the car.

It is alleged that the woman repeatedly asked Mr Hassan to bring her home.

Judge David McHugh ordered the disclosure of any statements and adjourned the case to a date in July.

The accused, with an address at Elm Hill, Newcastle Road in Lucan, is charged with two counts of false imprisonment on September 12, 2021.

Garda Corey Brady said that the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on the charges.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Gda Brady alleged that Mr Hassan was a taxi driver and on the day in question he picked up a fare, to bring a female from Harelawn in Clondalkin to Adamstown.

Gda Brady claimed that Mr Hassan drove onto the Newcastle Road but drove past the exit the woman expected him to take. He drove to Elm Hill and parked the car.

Gda Brady alleged that the passenger repeatedly asked Mr Hassan to bring her home, but that he just sat with her.

After about 40 minutes he drove the woman to her destination, the garda said.

Judge McHugh said he would accept jurisdiction of the charge, meaning the matter remains in the district court.

Gda Brady said she had no objection to bail, subject to Mr Hassan having not contact, either directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured party.

Mr Hassan must also provide gardaí with a mobile phone number, sign on once a week at his local garda station, and notify gardaí if he changes address.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

Judge McHugh assigned defence solicitor Simon Fleming on free legal aid.