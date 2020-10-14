Taxi man repeatedly punched in face in fare dispute, court hears

A TAXI passenger punched the driver repeatedly in the face when he challenged a group of customers who walked away without paying their fare, it has been alleged.

Declan Kiniry (32) is accused of striking and injuring the driver during a roadside confrontation after the passengers had left the vehicle.

Judge David McHugh def-erred a decision on whether to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level and adjourned the case for the production of a medical report on the alleged victim's injuries.

Mr Kiniry, with an address at Earlsfort Drive, Lucan, is charged with assault causing harm to the taxi driver.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the alleged incident happened at Woodford Walk, Clondalkin, on February 18, 2018.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Sgt Callaghan outlined the prosecution's case, saying the alleged victim was a taxi driver who told gardaí he had been the victim of an assault.

nose

The driver said he picked up three passengers including the accused at around 4am on the date in question.

He told gardaí the passengers got out of the vehicle and walked away without paying the fare, Sgt Callaghan said.

It was alleged the driver approached them and was confronted by two of them.

Mr Kiniry approached the driver from behind and punched him three or four times, making contact with his nose and face, Sgt Callaghan alleged.

A medical report on the driver's injuries was not available yet, the court heard.

After hearing the summary of evidence Judge McHugh said he would still need to see a medical report and was going to "let it run".

He adjourned the case to December 3.

Valerie Buckley, defending, successfully applied for free legal aid for her client and submitted a statement of his means.

There was no garda objection to legal aid.

The court heard Mr Kiniry has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Herald