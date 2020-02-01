Taxi driver's €120,000 claim for 'one-mile-an-hour' crash branded 'a total waste of time'

A former taxi driver's personal injury claims for up to €120,000 were thrown out by a judge who told him his case had been a total waste of court time.

The court heard Mohammed Noman Khan kept a 77-year-old distressed woman waiting for an hour on the Goatstown Road until gardaí arrived at the scene of what had been a "one mile an hour" rear-ending of his taxi.

Barrister Conor Kearney told Mr Khan in cross-examination that Pauline O'Grady (now 81) would tell the Circuit Civil Court that her automatic car had accidentally rolled forward in traffic - causing no damage to either vehicle.

"You insisted on gardaí being called and wouldn't even allow her to move her car before they arrived," Mr Kearney told him.

