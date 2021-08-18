Taxi driver in court charged with sharing passenger sex act video

A taxi driver has appeared in court charged with sharing an image of a couple engaging in a sex act in the back seat of his vehicle.

Peter Andrew Quinn Tortolani (54) with an address at Sandringham in Portadown appeared in court charged with Improper use of Public Electronic Communications Network.

The charge relates to a video that appeared online showing a man and woman engaging in a sex act in the back of his taxi last month.

The offence is alleged to have happened on July 18 this year, the video of the incident was widely shared online.

The man pictured claimed the images were shared without his consent and reported the matter to the PSNI.

He also claimed he had been subjected to racist abuse online after the footage went viral.

The graphic images were recorded from a dash camera in the front of the taxi, showing a driver in a Value Cabs uniform, with the male and female passenger in the back seat. The driver keeps his eyes on the road while the couple engage in the explicit behaviour.

An awkward exchange follows in which the male passenger pays the £17.80 fare with a £2.20 tip, with the driver responding that it was “cheaper than a room”.

A number of clips of the incident, one lasting a minute and another lasting around 20 seconds, have been widely shared.

Police have now called on people not to share the footage as it is subject to criminal investigation.

During a very brief hearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court attended by Mr Tortolani a police officer confirmed he could connect the accused to the charge.

Magistrate Bernie Kelly adjourned the case to be heard again in four weeks’ time.