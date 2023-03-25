| 12°C Dublin

Taxi driver raped woman after picking her up outside nightclub

John Toner

An impotent taxi driver who raped a vulnerable young woman after picking her up outside a popular nightclub has been handed a 10-year sentence.

Michael Harte (58) preyed on his drunk victim outside a nightclub in Belfast city centre before taking her to a quiet nearby road and raping her.

