Taxi driver cheated dole out of €18,800

Father-of-two Mozahid Ahmmed, of Foxborough Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty to making false statements that he was unemployed.

Judge John Brennan heard at Dublin District Court that he made two false declarations to the social welfare authorities in 2015 and 2016.

However, he was paying the money back at a rate of €200 a month and his barrister said he intended to increase the amount to €300.

It would take six years to repay the full amount at the current rate, Judge Brennan was told.