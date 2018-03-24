Taxi driver cheated dole out of €18,800
A taxi driver has been told by a judge to make a dent in repayments after he admitted unlawfully claiming almost €19,000 from the dole.
Father-of-two Mozahid Ahmmed, of Foxborough Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty to making false statements that he was unemployed.
Judge John Brennan heard at Dublin District Court that he made two false declarations to the social welfare authorities in 2015 and 2016.
The total fraud was €18,818.
However, he was paying the money back at a rate of €200 a month and his barrister said he intended to increase the amount to €300.
It would take six years to repay the full amount at the current rate, Judge Brennan was told.
Adjourning sentencing, Judge Brennan said Ahmmed would have to find some money to make a dent into the amount owed.
In the district court the offence can result in a fine of up to €2,500 and a six-month sentence, in addition to repaying the money.
The authorities also have a mechanism to continue to recoup money even after a case has been finalised.
