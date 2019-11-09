'Talk to my lawyer' - woman who claimed Conor McGregor is father of her child as DNA test proves he isn't
THE woman who claimed MMA star Conor McGregor was the father of her child sounded despondent when asked about news that a DNA test she challenged him to take turned out to prove he isn’t the dad.
Terri Murray (26), from Liverpool, spoke briefly to Independent.ie, and would only confirm she was aware of the test results which were exclusively revealed in this publication yesterday.
“I’ve been told not to say anything. You’ll have to talk to my solicitor,” she said.
Her mother Julie Murray was also fielding calls at her home on the outskirts in Liverpool and met up with her distraught daughter yesterday afternoon.
The Murrays are descended from a generation of relatives that come from near Castlebar in Co Mayo.
“My grandfather came from there. He swam the Channel to get here,” Julie Murray said proudly.
In Liverpool, news of the results of the DNA test filtered through the local media from early yesterday.
Terri Murray remained quiet on Instagram, which she has regularly used to post pictures and comments on little Clodagh Julie Murray, who was born in January 2018 at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
She claimed Dubliner McGregor fathered her daughter after they met at the Grand National in 2017.
Terri has her occupation listed on the birth certificate as a typist.
The section for the father’s details was left empty, and she gave her mother Julie’s address to the registrar.
At lunchtime yesterday Terri updated her Instagram with a brief message.
“OK, so I’ve had a lot of messages today. All queries please direct to my lawyer,” she said, adding contact details for a family law firm.
