THE woman who claimed MMA star Conor McGregor was the father of her child sounded despondent when asked about news that a DNA test she challenged him to take turned out to prove he isn’t the dad.

'Talk to my lawyer' - woman who claimed Conor McGregor is father of her child as DNA test proves he isn't

Terri Murray (26), from Liverpool, spoke briefly to Independent.ie, and would only confirm she was aware of the test results which were exclusively revealed in this publication yesterday.

“I’ve been told not to say anything. You’ll have to talk to my solicitor,” she said.

Her mother Julie Murray was also fielding calls at her home on the outskirts in Liverpool and met up with her distraught daughter yesterday afternoon.

