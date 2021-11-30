Talented rugby player (24) threatened to spit at gardaí and threw chairs around kebab house

Harry Kavanagh of Landscape Crescent, Churchtown, charged with criminal damage and public order offences

A “TALENTED rugby player” threw furniture around a kebab house and threatened to spit at gardaí during a drink-fuelled disturbance.

Harry Kavanagh (24) kicked a wall and damaged a table as officers tried to calm him down before arresting him.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving him without a criminal record, after he admitted charges arising from the incident in Dublin city centre.

Kavanagh, from Landscape Crescent, Churchtown, Dublin, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Istanbul Kebab and Pizza House, Talbot Street, on September 9 this year.

Gardaí found the accused highly intoxicated, unable to stand properly, speak or hold a conversation.

He kicked the wall and threatened to spit at gardaí if they came near him.

He refused to co-operate with the gardaí and, while in the premises, threw a number of chairs and knocked over items of furniture, damaging a table.

Kavanagh had to be hospitalised following his arrest due to his level of intoxication. He had no previous convictions.

The accused had “significant difficulties with alcohol” which he was trying to resolve, his solicitor Rory Staines said,

The accused was working in a hardware shop, was a “talented rugby player” and hoped to get back to that, he added.

Kavanagh had planned to travel to New Zealand but that had to be put on hold.