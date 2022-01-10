‘Talented pianist’ who was drunk and angry after taxi row escapes conviction

A “TALENTED pianist” who was drunk and irate when gardaí investigated an argument over taxi fare has been left without convictions for his “act of foolishness”.

Faolan Molloy (22) had charges against him struck out after a judge heard he had a “bright future” and had never been in trouble before.

Molloy made a €200 charity donation to avoid a criminal record at Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, from Chalet Gardens, Lucan, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public and failing to follow garda directions on December 6 last year.

On the night, a taxi diver flagged down gardaí at Lucan Road and said Molloy was refusing to pay a €18 fare from the city centre.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the accused appeared intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet.

He “failed to engage” when gardaí tried to resolve the issue and became irate before being arrested.

He apologised and said he would pay the fare while in Ronanstown garda station.

Molloy had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He was an “extremely talented pianist”, had got a musical scholarship and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, his lawyer said.

Molloy had performed at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

The judge struck the charge out after the accused paid the €200 to charity.

He said he would not give Molloy a criminal record because of “one act of foolishness”.