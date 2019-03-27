Takeaway owner (40) allegedly set two cars on fire before swinging meat cleaver at his niece

A TAKEAWAY owner torched two cars before swinging a meat cleaver at his niece, her husband and two-year-old child in a rampage in a Dublin housing estate, it is alleged.

A court was told Phuong Nguyen (40) threatened to kill his niece before running at her and her family with the cleaver, smashing a porch door when they fled into a house.

Judge Geraldine Carthy refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

Mr Nguyen, of Templeview Row in Clarehall, north Dublin is charged with arson of his sister and niece’s cars, criminal damage, producing a meat cleaver and threatening to kill his niece.

The offences are all alleged to have happened outside his sister Bich Nguyen's home at Templeview Green on March 25 last.

Det Gda Niall Gibbs said the accused’s reply to one of the charges after caution was “I say bullshit to that.” He made no reply to the remaining counts when they were put to him at Coolock Garda Station yesterday.

Objecting to bail, Det Gda Gibbs said officers responded to a 999 call and arrested Mr Nguyen who was was identified by members of the public and was on a grass verge 300 yards from the scene.

It would be alleged the accused had smashed the window of his niece Hanh Dang’s €22,000 Ford Focus and set fire to it, along with her mother’s €30,000 Nissan Qashquai. Both cars were “totally destroyed.”

Ms Dang told gardai in a statement that while sitting in her car in the driveway, the accused approached and smashed the rear window “in on top of her.”

“She managed to escape and on doing so, she describes (the accused) as running at her with ‘a knife, with a really thick knife like they use in a butcher’ and shouting ‘I’m going to kill yous, I’m f**king going to kill you,’” Det Gda Gibbs told the court.

Ms Dang had described Mr Nguyen as “roaring at us and his behaviour was crazy and insane.”

Her husband Michael Behan had also made a statement describing Mr Nguyen as swinging the meat cleaver at him, his two-year-old daughter and his wife but he managed to get inside the address and the accused allegedly smashed the porch door, Gda Gibbs continued.

It was alleged the accused was caught “red-handed,” having been identified,and had a meat cleaver on his person, along with “a number of other items.”

It would be alleged there was video footage of him wielding the meat cleaver.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Michael French said the accused had stated he would be contesting the charges.

Det Gda Gibbs said Mr Nguyen had made admissions.

“It’s all on DVD,” Mr Nguyen interjected from the dock.

Det Gda Gibbs accepted that the case may not reach trial until 2022, but said “my sole concern is for the well-being of the alleged injured parties concerned.”

Applying for bail, Mr French said his client was presumed innocent and prepared to abide by conditions, including having no contact with the alleged victims.

Gardai had his passport and he would undertake not to apply for any other travel documents.

Mr Nguyen had come to Ireland from Vietnam with his mother as an infant just after the war and had a large extended family here.

He had run a takeaway and contributed to society.

Judge Carthy said Mr Nguyen came before the court “an innocent man” but ruled that it was reasonably necessary to refuse bail.

She remanded him in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on April 3. At Mr French’s request, the judge also directed all necessary medical attention while the accused is in custody, including a full psychiatric assessment.

