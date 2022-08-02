Takeaway drunk arrested for safety after falling over on street

A drunken man who fell over on the street after he was put out of a city centre takeaway was arrested for his own safety.

Patrick Greene (51) was fined €200 at Dublin District Court for public intoxication.

Greene, of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty but did not appear in court for the hearing of his case.

The court heard gardaí were called to a takeaway on Amiens Street on October 18 last year.

The accused was refusing to leave, the gardaí saw he was in a heavily intoxicated state and unable to stand up straight. He was escorted from the premises and was still struggling to stand up straight outside.

He fell over when he attempted to walk away and was arrested for his own safety.

Judge Bryan Smyth found him guilty after hearing the prosecution’s case. Greene had 20 previous convictions.

The accused had an alcohol addiction, was vulnerable and of little or no means, his solicitor Holly Laher said.

Separately, Greene was found not guilty of a similar charge after gardaí allegedly found him drunk on the floor of a bus on Ballybough Road outside the Ed Sheeran concert in Croke Park on April 23.