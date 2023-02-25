| 5.4°C Dublin

The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remains sealed off by gardai this afternoon. Photo: Conor Feehan Expand

The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remains sealed off by gardai this afternoon. Photo: Conor Feehan

Tom Tuite

A YOUNG man has been held in custody on €51,000 bail after gardaí charged him with causing severe harm to a teenager who was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in the neck as he sat in his car in Dublin.

Brandon Gavin, 20, was charged under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for causing serious harm to Marius Mamaliga, 19, at Forest Court, Swords, on Thursday evening.

