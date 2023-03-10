Swissport fined €250k over worker’s fatal fall from plane

The widow of a man who died after a workplace fall at Dublin Airport five years ago has told a court that she is left with no answers as to why her husband died.

Richard Gracey (64) of Balbriggan, Co Dublin was unloading cargo from a plane on November 24, 2018 when he fell headfirst five metres to the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the main deck loader, a moving platform for unloading cargo, was 2.7 metres away from the aircraft door when Mr Gracey fell and that this gap should have been no more than three inches.

Swissport Ireland Limited was yesterday fined €250,000 after the company admitted failing to ensure the safety and welfare of people at work on the morning in question.

Kirsten Brooks, an authorised representative of Swissport Ireland, further pleaded guilty to failing to provide adequate fall prevention measures in relation to the off-loading of a cargo plane. Judge Martin Nolan said if the loader had been flush to the plane as it should have been, the fatal accident would not have happened.

The court heard there was a failure to police safety measures that would normally be in place.

An inspector for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said that while it was not industry standard for staff to be harnessed while unloading cargo from an aircraft, she said this ought to be reconsidered.

Mr Gracey and six other employees had been working on the unloading of an Air France cargo Boeing 777.

Mr Gracey’s daughter Laura read a victim impact statement prepared by her mother, Therese Gracey, describing the debilitating grief, anger and sadness suffered by herself and her family. Mrs Gracey said her husband loved his job and was “so meticulous and safety-conscious in every aspect of his work”.

She said Mr Gracey often came home from work disheartened “because of difficulty with machinery” and described the situation at his workplace as “accidents waiting to happen”.