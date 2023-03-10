| 1.3°C Dublin

Swissport fined €250k over worker’s fatal fall from plane

Swissport Ireland admitted failing to ensure the safety and welfare of people at work on the morning in question. Photo: Yui Mok

Jessica Magee

The widow of a man who died after a workplace fall at Dublin Airport five years ago has told a court that she is left with no answers as to why her husband died.

Richard Gracey (64) of Balbriggan, Co Dublin was unloading cargo from a plane on November 24, 2018 when he fell headfirst five metres to the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

