'Suspicious device' discovered and houses evacuated in south Dublin
Houses have been evacuated in the Kimmage area of south Dublin after a member of the public discovered a suspicious device.
According to gardai, the device was discovered at approximately 3.30pm today and gardai are currently at the scene, which is centred on the junction of Durrow Road and Stannaway Road.
The scene has been cordoned off and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.
Gardai have also confirmed that the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been notified and are enroute to the scene.
Road closures are in place at Stannaway Road and Kilfenora to Ferris Road.
Local diversions are in place.
More to follow...
Online Editors