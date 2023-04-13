| 4.1°C Dublin

Suspended sentence for man found sitting in car after smashing its window

Karl Gurr admitted damaging the car window Expand

Close

Eimear Cotter

A Dublin man who smashed a car window was still sitting in the vehicle when gardaí arrived, a court has heard.

Karl Gurr (36) had battled addiction issues but was now clean and sober. Judge Máire Conneely imposed a two-month sentence, suspended for two years.

