Suspended sentence for man caught with graphic child sex abuse images and videos

Gardaí searched the home of Stephen Gregan (42) in June 2017 after receiving a complaint he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl

Stephen Gregan (42) of Main Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice Photo: Paddy Cummins

Sonya McLean and Eimear Dodd Mon 27 Mar 2023 at 14:34