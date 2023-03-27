| 9.4°C Dublin

Suspended sentence for man caught with graphic child sex abuse images and videos

Gardaí searched the home of Stephen Gregan (42) in June 2017 after receiving a complaint he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl

Stephen Gregan (42) of Main Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Sonya McLean and Eimear Dodd

A man who was caught with images of child abuse as gardaí were investigating him for sexually assaulting a child in a clothing store has been given a fully suspended prison sentence.

Gardaí searched the home of Stephen Gregan (42) in June 2017 after receiving a complaint he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl while she was out shopping with friends.

