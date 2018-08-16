The suspected driver of a truck that struck and killed a six year old boy in Shankill, Co Dublin is due in court later this year.

The suspected driver of a truck that struck and killed a six year old boy in Shankill, Co Dublin is due in court later this year.

Suspected driver of truck which hit and killed boy (6) is due in court

Cian Marren of Oakdale Crescent in Ballycullen, Dublin 24 was hit by a white van on Shanganagh Road on July 28 2017.

The boy was rushed to Temple Street Hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the incident. Sadly he passed away the following day, July 29. The cause of death was head injuries.

An inquest into his death has been adjourned as Dublin Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane was advised that criminal proceedings are underway.

The suspected driver of the vehicle is to be arraigned and served with the book of evidence in court next October.

The boys family were present in court as Inspector Patrick Connell of Shankill Garda Station informed the coroner that criminal proceedings were underway.

The boy’s father formally identified his son's body to gardai at Temple Street Children’s Hospital following the accident. A post-mortem conducted by pathologist Dr Emma Doyle gave the cause of death as cerebral trauma due to a road traffic accident. At a previous inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court the boy’s parents, Liam and Lisa Marren, were commended for their ‘generous donation’ of their beloved child’s organs for harvesting.

“This is a wonderful gift to the those who benefit but it is a dreadful tragedy for you to lose your son in these circumstances,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane told the child’s parents.

Gardaí had appealed for witnesses following the collision that happened in Shankill, Co. Dublin on Friday the 28th of July 2017 at around 4.45pm, near the Hazelwood estate. The van was travelling in the direction of Shankill Village.

The coroner adjourned her inquest until after all criminal proceedings are completed.

Read more here: 'A dreadful tragedy' - Boy (6) died from head injuries after fatal collision, inquest hears

Online Editors