Suspect to appear in court over murders

A man arrested on Saturday in connection with the suspected murders of a woman and her two children in their Dublin home last month is to appear in court this morning.

The woman and her two children were found dead at their home in South County Dublin in October.

After the post-mortems, gardaí confirmed the children were murdered, but did not publicly announce the mother was killed saying the post-mortem was inconclusive.

However, on Saturday they arrested a man in his 30s under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was taken to Dundrum garda station to be questioned in relation to the deaths.

A statement from the garda press office last night said the man had been charged in relation to the deaths and will appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Gardaí have contacted the victim’s family to alert them of the latest development.

The woman’s older brother said the family were relieved by news of the arrest.

Her brother said his elderly parents are inconsolable ever since they learned of the deaths. “The family is in deep grief. We feel intense pain on not being able to attend their funeral.”

A family friend has also spoken, saying they were glad to hear the investigation is progressing. “At least knowing someone is arrested it’s a relief,” they said.

“Her father, who is very sick, has been asking all the time for answers. Many of us haven’t been sleeping thinking about it so this is a relief,” they added.

Detectives on the investigation team met with people close to the woman last weekend to reassure them that significant resources were being put into the murder investigation and that the investigation was progressing.

The complex investigation has involved analysing extensive CCTV footage and mobile phone data, gathering forensic evidence and seeking out translators who could translate recordings which are believed to be relevant to the investigation.

They have also spoken at length with numerous people who knew the woman to build up a picture of her life.

