Supreme Court will hear appeal by man convicted of James ‘Mago’ Gately’s attempted murder that mobile phone data use was a breach of his privacy

Caolan Smyth Expand

Tim Healy

A man convicted of the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately has persuaded the Supreme Court to hear arguments that the use of mobile phone data to secure his conviction was a breach of his right to privacy.

Caolan Smyth (31), formerly of Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, was sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2021 after pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Gately in north Dublin on May 10, 2017.

