Supreme Court to hear second appeal from former Rehab chief executive related to document disclosure in action for damages

Former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins. File photo: Collins Expand

Former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins. File photo: Collins

Tim Healy

The Supreme Court will hear a second appeal from former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins related to document disclosure in her long-running action for damages over her 2014 appearance before a Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Ms Kerins’s appeal is against the High Court’s dismissal of her pre-trial request for documents held by Dáil Éireann to aid her in her claim that her constitutional rights were breached.

