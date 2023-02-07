Supreme Court to hear appeal in row over PIA granted to former business partner of Ronan O’Gara

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by property developer Michael O’Flynn against a decision blocking him from objecting to an ex-business partner’s personal insolvency arrangement (PIA).

The move is the latest twist in a dispute over the granting of a PIA to John O’Driscoll, who was a partner in the Silly Goose pub business in Cork with Mr O’Flynn and former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara.

Mr O’Flynn sought to challenge the granting of the PIA, claiming Mr O’Driscoll owed him over €750,000 and was not insolvent.

But last July the High Court ruled Mr O’Flynn could not object as he had no standing to do so. This was because the developer did not submit proof that he was owed money by Mr O’Driscoll.

The matter did not rest there, however.

Subsequently, the company behind the pub, Ezeon Entertainment Ltd, lodged an objection.

Mr O’Gara, now manager of French rugby team La Rochelle, filed court papers in support of Ezeon’s objection which revealed the former Munster star accused Mr O’Driscoll of "f***ing fleecing" him by taking money out of the pub.

Mr O’Driscoll accepted he had taken €15,725 out of the company without telling his business partners. But he denied this amounted to misappropriation, claiming the money was part of a €19,712 sum he was owed by the company.

An affidavit filed by personal insolvency practitioner Alan McGee said that by the time the PIA was concluded on July 29, 2022, Ezeon had been repaid the €15,725.

The High Court is to consider whether it has jurisdiction to hear Ezeon’s application or if it should be heard in the Circuit Court.

Separately, the Supreme Court said today it would hear Mr O’Flynn’s challenge to the decision blocking him from objecting.

In a determination issued following consideration by Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne and Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, the court found the case raised a matter of general public importance as it involved a decision which will affect other cases.

It said this related to the interpretation of sections of the Personal Insolvency Act 2012, which the High Court had interpreted as meaning Mr O’Flynn had no standing to object.

The judges also said it was desirable there be definitive guidance on the interpretation of the Act and the procedure to be followed.