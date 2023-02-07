| 8°C Dublin

Supreme Court to hear appeal in row over PIA granted to former business partner of Ronan O’Gara

Ronan O'Gara Expand
Property developer Michael O'Flynn. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Property developer Michael O'Flynn. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by property developer Michael O’Flynn against a decision blocking him from objecting to an ex-business partner’s personal insolvency arrangement (PIA).

The move is the latest twist in a dispute over the granting of a PIA to John O’Driscoll, who was a partner in the Silly Goose pub business in Cork with Mr O’Flynn and former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara.

