Supreme Court finds Dáil PAC acted unlawfully in treatment of former Rehab group chief Angela Kerins

The Supreme Court has found the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab Group chief executive Angela Kerins.

The ruling is highly significant, with major ramifications for the manner in which Oireachtas committees conduct their business in future.

Court ruling: The Supreme Court found the PAC ‘acted significantly’ outside its terms of reference in a case taken by former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins

Ms Kerins sued the committee, its clerk, the clerk of the Dáil, Ireland and the Attorney General over her treatment at two PAC meetings in 2014, the first of which she attended and the second she didn’t.

Earlier this year, the court found it had the power to declare the committee acted unlawfully, if it "as a whole" acted outside its remit and breached the terms of the invitation it extended to Ms Kerins to appear.

It sought further submissions on this and today gave its final ruling on the issue.

Reading the ruling of the seven-judge court, Chief Justice Frank Clarke said: "In the circumstances the court will grant a declaration in the following terms.

"A declaration that, by conducting a public hearing in a manner which was significantly outside of its terms of reference and which also departed significantly from the terms of reference and which also departed significantly from the terms of an invitation by virtue of which a citizen was requested to attend, the Public Accounts Committee of Dáil Éireann acted unlawfully."

The decision means Ms Kerins may now pursue further legal action in the High Court.

Mr Justice Clarke said the Supreme Court intended to award Ms Kerins both her costs in an earlier unsuccessful High Court action and her successful Supreme Court appeal.

Ms Kerins lost the earlier High Court case and had to pay a third of her costs under that ruling.

But this decision will now looks set to be set aside. The PAC has until this Friday to lodge an objection on the costs issue.

