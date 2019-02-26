Supreme Court dismisses barrister's appeal over Alan Shatter's challenge to Guerin report

The Supreme Court has ruled several conclusions reached in the Guerin report were outside its terms of reference.

This includes a conclusion that former Justice Minister Alan Shatter did not heed concerns raised by Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The court today dismissed an appeal by barrister Sean Guerin against a Court of Appeal finding that conclusions made by Mr Guerin were reached in breach of Mr Shatter's constitutional rights and right to fair procedures.

But the court did not confirm the order of the Court of Appeal, and instead issued a finding certain paragraphs in the Guerin Report were outside his terms of reference.

Mr Shatter resigned in 2014 following criticism in Mr Guerin's report of his handling of complaints of Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe. He claimed then Taoiseach Enda Kenny told him he would not be able to express confidence in him.

The Government-commissioned scoping report found Mr Shatter had not sufficiently heeded complaints by Sgt McCabe.

But the subsequent O'Higgins Commission found Mr Shatter had treated Sgt McCabe's concerns "very seriously".

Mr Shatter objected to the process in which the Guerin Report was compiled, as he did not have an opportunity to respond in advance of its publication.

He brought High Court proceedings over the report, but lost.

However, he successfully challenged it in the Court of Appeal in 2016.

This prompted an appeal by Mr Guerin, one of the country's leading criminal barristers, to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Mr Guerin argued Mr Shatter was not entitled to take proceedings against Mr Guerin over a scoping exercise that did not involve any conclusions.

It was argued the Government would face significant difficulties if people asked to produce reports, sometimes within short time frames due to the urgency of the issue, could later be judicially reviewed.

But Mr Shatter's lawyers argued his good name was attacked without the most basic right of fair procedures.

In his ruling today, Mr Justice Donal O'Donnell of the Supreme Court said in common with the Court of Appeal, he was far from critical of Mr Guerin.

He said the timescale the barrister had was short and there was ambiguity over the nature of the role he was asked to perform.

The difficulty of his task was compounded by a surprising lack of communication within the Department of Justice.

"Nevertheless, I have come to the conclusion the applicant (Mr Shatter) is entitled to complain about the outcome of the report as it affected him," the judge said.

Mr Justice O'Donnell said the conclusions expressed were damaging to the reputation of Mr Shatter.

The judge said that if Mr Shatter had been afforded a right of reply, he did not think Mr Shatter could have complained, or that a court should intervene.

"But this step was not taken, and I consider it is appropriate that the court should declare that the expressions of conclusions adverse to [Mr Shatter]... exceeded the scope of the inquiry [Mr Guerin] was authorised to carry out," the judge said.

