Supreme Court clears way for man to sue consultant paediatrician and hospital operator

The ruling has cleared the way for further legal action

THE Supreme Court has cleared the way for a profoundly disabled man to sue a consultant paediatrician and the operator of Dublin’s Mount Carmel Hospital over catastrophic injuries allegedly suffered in the circumstances of and/or immediate aftermath of his birth.

Andrew Mangan (25), suing by his mother Lorraine, initially brought his personal injuries case in 2008 only against Dr Julian Dockeray, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who performed a caesarean section on Ms Mangan and was attending her when her son was born in 1995 at the hospital.

Dr Dockeray, now retired, later applied to join as third parties Dr Brian Denham, a consultant paediatrician who provided Mr Mangan with neonatal care at the hospital, and the Congregation of the Little Company of Mary, trading as Mount Carmel Hospital. The company sold its interest in the hospital in 2006 and the hospital closed in 2014.

An affidavit by a solicitor for Mr Dockeray contended Mr Mangan’s injuries were as a result of negligent care provided by Dr Denham in the post-natal period and/or due to lack of specialist services in the hospital at the time.

In 2016 Ms Mangan successfully applied to the High Court to have Dr Denham and the company joined as co-defendants, but the court later granted their applications to dismiss the claims against them over failure to disclose a reasonable cause of action.

Now the five-judge Supreme Court has allowed Ms Mangan’s appeal over the Court of Appeal’s upholding of the High Court decision.

Giving judgment, Mr Justice William McKechnie held the pleadings do not fail to disclose a cause of action against Dr Denham and the company.

The dismissal order was not appropriate and not a just application of the High Court’s inherent jurisdiction to strike out the claim against the co-defendants, he held.

While the 25-year delay since the events complained of was “stark”, the defendants had not established it was inordinate and inexcusable or any specific prejudice as a result of it, he held. The delay did not justify terminating the proceedings without a hearing on the merits.

The case, and any issues between the defendants, must now be processed “with all due diligence”, he stressed.

Earlier, the judge noted Ms Mangan was admitted to the hospital in December 1994 due to pre-rupture of the membranes, having been in and out of the hospital in weeks immediately preceding that, due to abnormal bleeding.

Her estimated delivery date was March 19, 1995 but her son was born at just over 30 weeks gestation on January 11, 1995 after she underwent an emergency caesarean section performed by Dr Dockeray. Her son was diagnosed at nine months with cerebral palsy.

The judge outlined Andrew underwent spinal surgery in 2012 for severe scoliosis, has severe visual impairment and very limited speech. His condition is considered lifelong and he has 24-hour nursing needs, provided by his family.

