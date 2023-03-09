Stun gun had been in mother’s house ‘for 15 years’

A stun gun and a can of pepper spray which gardaí found in a woman’s home had been there for “over 15 years”, a court heard.
Denise Brannigan (50) should have disposed of the weapons, but she had forgotten about them, her lawyer told the court.
Judge John Brennan applied the probation act, leaving her without a conviction.
The defendant, of Whitestown Park, Blanchardstown, admitted possession of a stun gun and a can of OC spray on February 22, 2020.
Garda Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant and searched the defendant’s home. During the search, Sgt Callaghan said gardaí found a stun gun in Brannigan’s bedroom, and a canister of OC spray in the kitchen.
Sgt Callaghan said both items were sent for forensic testing, and are regarded as weapons under the firearms act.
Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said that Brannigan, a mother of one, had co-operated fully with gardaí.
The items had been in the house about 15 years, Mr Hanahoe said. Brannigan was not involved in any wrongdoing but had simply been negligent in disposing of the items.