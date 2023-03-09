| 3.1°C Dublin

Stun gun had been in mother’s house ‘for 15 years’

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Close

Blanchardstown District Court

Andrew Phelan

A stun gun and a can of pepper spray which gardaí found in a woman’s home had been there for “over 15 years”, a court heard.

Denise Brannigan (50) should have disposed of the weapons, but she had forgotten about them, her lawyer told the court.

