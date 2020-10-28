'Stuff slowly leaks out' - Ten people accused of circulating images claiming to identify Ana Kriégel killer

Anastasia Kriegel was murdered by two boys back in 2018

TEN people have been accused of illegally sharing pictures or names of Ana Kriégel's teenage murderers on Facebook and Twitter.

The six men and four women are being prosecuted over the circulation of images and details of Boy A and Boy B on social media, despite court-ordered bans on identifying them.

Judge Brian O’Shea accepted jurisdiction to deal with all their cases at Dublin District Court and adjourned them to December.

Under court orders and the Children Act, nothing relating to the identity of the now-16-year-old boys can be published or circulated.

Today, all 10 cases were brought before the court, with seven of the accused attending in person.

They were summonsed for allegedly sharing either pictures or names of one or both of the boys in the days after the killers' conviction on June 18, 2019.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the DPP was consenting to the cases being dealt with at district court level subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Gardai gave evidence that all 10 were prosecuted after social media postings came to the attention of gardai in the days after the conviction of Boy A and B on June 18, 2019.

The court heard anything that might identify the accused was prohibited by order of Judge John O’Connor in the Children’s Court when the accused were first charged, and throughout their Central Criminal Court trial by Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Garda Ciaran McGowan said it was alleged Robert Murphy (30) of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh posted a copy of a screenshot on Twitter, with text written by the account owner replying to a thread which named Boy A.

“Stuff slowly leaks out,” it was written, and Gda McGowan said the accused thought he was in a conversation with his sister and his sister’s boyfriend, but it was actually public.

Garda Niall Carolan said in the case of Jake Marshall (22) of Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, it was alleged there was a screenshot photo on Twitter with text written by the accused commenting: “there you go, A - scum, B - scum” and “everybody deserves to see these two evil c**ts, hashtag Ana Kriégel.”

Mother-of-three Louise Heaney (48) of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, was alleged to have shared a picture on Facebook of Boy A and Boy B with their face marked to identify them, Gda Eamonn O’Neill said.

Mother-of-two Hazel Fitzpatrick (24) from Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, was alleged to have shared pictures of one of the boys with some text on Facebook, Gda O’Neill said.

“The text is roughly that these are the people who were involved and everyone should see their photograph,” he told the court.

Gda Robert McNicholas said Leeanda Farrelly (46) of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght was accused of posting a picture on Facebook of one of the accused juveniles.

Father-of-four Gareth Cunningham (38) from Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin posted a picture of Boy A on Facebook, Garda Adrian Kildea alleged.

Edel Doherty (47) of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin allegedly posted a photograph of Boy A and Boy B on Facebook, Gda Robert McNicholas said.

Jamie Shannon (25) of Empress Place, Dublin 1, who was not present as he was at a hospital appointment, and Kyle Rooney (25) from Rathfield Park, Raheny, who was also absent from court, were both alleged to have posted pictures of both boys on their Twitter accounts.

Judge O’Shea accepted jurisdiction to deal with the cases at district court level. He granted free legal aid to all accused and put the cases back to December 2, for the accused to decide how to plead to the charges.

A total of 11 people now stand accused of circulating information identifying the boys.

Last week, the case of Rebecca Ryan (25) came before Waterford District Court. Ms Ryan of Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford faces two charges on a date, in June 2019, relating to the publication or circulation on a social media platform of images of teenage boys in relation to Ana Kriégel's murder.

Ana was sexually assaulted and murdered in an abandoned house in Lucan on May 14 2018.

Following a murder trial last year, the accused known as Boy A and Boy B - who were 13 years old at the time of the killing - were convicted of her murder.

They were the youngest offenders to be charged with murder in Ireland in modern times.

Boy A was sentenced to life in prison with a review period after twelve years for her murder.

He was also sentenced to 12 years for aggravated sexual assault.

Boy B was sentenced to fifteen years for Ana’s murder with the sentence to be reviewed after eight years.

Both are serving their sentences at the Oberstown Centre in Dublin.

A major Garda investigation was launched when images and details were allegedly circulated online in the wake of the verdict despite the court order.

Online Editors