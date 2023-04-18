Study by judge rejects research suggesting Irish judiciary uses Wikipedia as a source in rulings

A study co-written by a senior judge has rejected academic research which indicated some Irish judges were using Wikipedia as a source for their rulings.

The study, co-authored by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys of the High Court, came in response to a paper published last July by US and Irish-based academics.

The paper concluded the “open source” online encyclopaedia, which can be edited by anyone, was influencing judges’ legal reasoning and the language used in judgments.

Its eye-catching findings caused something of a furore in legal circles and garnered significant media attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

Read More

While those behind the academic experiment, including Maynooth associate professor of law Dr Brian Flanagan, defended the project and its findings, the controversy got a new lease of life today with the publication of an article about the Humphreys study in the Irish Legal Times.

Co-authored by the judge and six current or former judicial assistants, the Humphreys study claimed the US-Irish experiment was “flawed, rendering its conclusions unreliable”.

“Without taking from the fact that judicial outputs are public and therefore up for scrutiny, it is important in the public interest that public respect for institutions is not undermined by flawed science,” it said.

Dr Flanagan co-authored the paper with Neil Thompson of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Edana Richardson and Brian McKenzie of Maynooth University, and Xueyun Luo of Cornell University.

The Humphreys study said the paper included “highly speculative commentary” suggesting judges were directly consulting Wikipedia, “wild claims” that were “were further amplified by often excitable coverage in mainstream and social media”.

It said that while the bona fides of those behind the paper were not being questioned and there was no suggestion of wrongdoing on their part, the paper should be regarded as discredited and should be either retracted, rejected for publication, or required to undergo major changes.

The US and Irish-led research was done using a “randomised control trial”, a technique that is rare in legal scholarship, but common in medical science.

Some 154 Supreme Court precedents were identified and grouped in pairs with similar profiles. One case from each pair was summarised on Wikipedia, while the other was not.

It found that having a Wikipedia article increased a legal precedent’s rate of citation by the High Court by more than 20pc.

However, the Humphreys study claimed the methodology used was flawed.

In particular, it said the academics worked off a commercial website rather than the official judgments site run by the Courts Service, which it was argued could have introduced a range of consistency issues.

Secondly, it said the paper compared a short period of around two years after articles appeared on Wikipedia to an open-ended period beforehand.

The Humphreys study said it “corrected for these flaws” by measuring official citations over four years in total divided into two equal periods, two years prior to the articles being placed on Wikipedia and two years afterwards.

It said that using this method it found “no Wikipedia effect whatsoever”.

The study was welcomed by the President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville, and High Court judge Cian Ferriter.

“Those with practical knowledge of judicial decision-making will know that the claim that judges rely on Wikipedia in preparing their judgments in any material way is plainly wrong”, Mr Justice Barniville said.

Mr Justice Ferriter said the Humphreys study confirmed empirically what any High Court judge or barrister or solicitor would have explained if asked: that case law cited in Irish court judgments comes from parties’ written or oral submissions and not from Wikipedia.

Despite the trenchant criticism, Dr Flanagan said he and his fellow researchers stood over their findings.

He rejected the two main criticisms made of the research, stating that while commercial data was used, researchers also cross-checked these against the court’s own records.

Dr Flanagan also said it was “plain to see” there was a jump in citations for cases after articles about them were added to Wikipedia.

He said that while those behind the research disagreed with the criticisms, they “welcomed that discussion”.