Study by judge rejects research suggesting Irish judiciary uses Wikipedia as a source in rulings

The Four Courts in Dublin

Close

The Four Courts in Dublin

The Four Courts in Dublin

The Four Courts in Dublin

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A study co-written by a senior judge has rejected academic research which indicated some Irish judges were using Wikipedia as a source for their rulings.

The study, co-authored by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys of the High Court, came in response to a paper published last July by US and Irish-based academics.

