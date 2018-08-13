A STUDENT who took a “cocktail” of drugs before being found naked outside a shopping centre in the early afternoon was embarrassed and upset that videos of the incident appeared on social media, a court has heard.

Student who took LSD, cocaine and alcohol before being found nude outside shopping centre 'mortified' at video, court hears

Sean O’Brien (21) was in a state of shock at the time after a friend had suffered “a bad turn” and he was forced to give him CPR.

He had also taken LSD for the first time, and this, combined with alcohol and cocaine, caused him to behave in a way he would not normally.

Judge David McHugh ordered O’Brien to complete the restorative justice services programme and he adjourned sentencing to a date in October.

The defendant, of Castleknock Way, Castleknock, admitted public drunkenness, and threatening and abusive behaviour before Blanchardstown District Court.

He also admitted criminal damage of a patrol car and possession of cocaine.

All the incidents took place shortly before 2.30pm on May 5 this year.

Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said gardai received a call on the day in question in relation to a naked man at Laurel Lodge in Castleknock.

Sgt McManigan said O’Brien had no clothes on and was holding his trousers in his hand. He was very intoxicated.

The defendant tried to run from the scene and was extremely agitated and aggressive toward gardai, the sergeant said.

He was later searched and found with cocaine, worth €150.

The defendant was brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station and he urinated and defecated in the patrol car while on the way to the station.

The court heard that O’Brien had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan said O’Brien was studying business management in DIT.

Rather than assisting O’Brien, Mr O’Sullivan said that people recorded his client and posted videos on social media.

Mr O’Sullivan said O’Brien was “extremely mortified, embarrassed and ashamed” at what had happened.

RECOVERY

He had been at a party and had taken a “cocktail” of alcohol, cocaine and LSD, which he’d taken for the first time.

Mr O’Sullivan said a friend had a “bad turn” and O’Brien gave him CPR.

His friend has since made a full recovery, however it was the “shock” of his friend’s state combined with the LSD that caused the defendant to behave in such a way.

Mr O’Sullivan said the defendant had not taken drugs since this incident.

He was also willing to pay for the damage caused to the patrol car.

Judge McHugh described O’Brien’s behaviour as “very unfortunate” and he adjourned sentencing to allow the defendant time to complete the restorative justice services programme.

