A MEXICAN student who caused €1,705 worth of damage to a taxi in a drunken disturbance in Dublin had got “carried away” in the last days of his visit to Ireland.

A MEXICAN student who caused €1,705 worth of damage to a taxi in a drunken disturbance in Dublin had got “carried away” in the last days of his visit to Ireland.

Student who got 'carried away' and caused €1.7k worth of damage to taxi escapes criminal conviction

Jose Francisco Lopez Flores (24) physically “backed into” the taxi as he became aggressive during a dispute with nightclub bouncers, then struggled with gardai as he was arrested.

Judge Bernadette Owens applied the Probation Act, leaving him without a criminal record after he paid €350 in compensation.

Flores admitted causing damage as well as public drunkenness, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstructing gardai and refusing to give his name and address.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Harcourt Street at 2.50am on last Wednesday.

Flores had been refused entry to a club when he became aggressive and got involved in a dispute with door staff.

He then “backed into” a parked taxi, causing €1,705 worth of damage.

CHARACTER

When told he was being arrested, he struggled and had to be restrained.

The accused’s lawyer said what happened was out of character.

He came to Ireland a few months ago to learn English, was studying successfully and was a “model tenant” for his landlady.

There had been a “significant jump” in the value of the damage from what his lawyer had been led to believe.

She said €1,705 seemed like a “very significant” sum for damage caused by a person banging into a car and would be high even for a minor two-vehicle road accident.

The accused had brought €350 to court.

He was taking business and international studies in Mexico and had “his whole life ahead of him”, she said.

“He is not a person who drinks usually and he got carried away in the last days of his visit to Ireland,” his lawyer said.

Flores had already spent two nights in custody between his arrest and his court appearance.

Judge Owens accepted the amount of €350 in compensation, to be given to the driver.

Herald