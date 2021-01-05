Student who escaped cuffs became violent to officers

A STUDENT escaped from handcuffs and tried to kick gardaí when she became violent after being arrested in a disturbance outside a Dublin hotel.

Abigail Rush (21) had to be pepper sprayed during the incident that happened after she drank alcohol while on medication, a court heard.

Judge Flann Brennan struck the case out, leaving her without convictions, after she made a charity donation.

Rush, of Seachnaill Place, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstruction and violent behaviour in Kevin Street Garda Station.

Dublin District Court heard officers were called to Cardiff Lane in the docklands last September 7. The accused was hitting a glass door at the Clayton Hotel and shouting.

She said she had been trying to get a room and had been refused entry.

Rush refused to leave, became abusive to gardaí, resisted arrest and had to be restrained on the ground.

On the way to the garda station she freed herself from handcuffs and gardaí had to stop the van.

Rush tried to kick a garda and get out of the van and had to be pepper sprayed. At the garda station she refused to use water to wash her eyes and tried to kick an officer.

She should not have been drinking, the court heard. Her only memory of the incident was of waking up in the station “in a very poor state”.

Rush was “remorseful, distressed and regretful”.

“Thankfully, you didn’t hurt yourself or anybody else,” the judge said.

Online Editors