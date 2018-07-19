Student told gardai 'I will f**king kill you stone dead' during incident filmed by gang, court told

A DUBLIN student who threatened kill two gardai while they were surrounded by a gang who filmed the incident, had his sentencing adjourned to take part in anger-management counselling

Dave Tumama, aged 18, with an address at Belgree Boulevard, Tyrellstown, Dublin, shouted, “I will kill you, fucking kill you stone dead, stone dead” while about 15 other youths tried to help him escape and made videos on their phones.

He pleaded guilty in February to resisting arrest and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the two gardai on March 23 last year.

The case was heard at the Dublin Children’s Court because the boy was aged 17 and a juvenile at the time but was told he that as he was no longer a minor and he would be treated as an adult.

Today Judge Timothy Lucey was furnished with a probation report on the youth which detailed his involvement in a restorative justice programme.

The court also heard the teen has a job and was willing to take part in an anger-management course. Defence counsel Amy Deane said the Probation Service had suggested putting the case back for that to be done.

Judge Lucey said the youth was on “a little bit on thin ice” but agreed to adjourn sentencing until October for an updated report.

The youth had been warned earlier that he was facing a possible jail sentence.

Garda Sergeant Louise McHugh told the court during the incident at Belgree Boulevard that two gardai had been on patrol when a group of 15 males were spotted causing a disturbance.

The group continued shouting at the gardai and were very abusive, the court heard. One officer identified the accused and went to his house to speak to his mother. The teen became aggressive to the Garda who then went arrest him under the Public Order Act.

However, the teen resisted and there was a struggle. The rest of the group arrived at the house and surrounded the two gardai and began to push and pull them trying to release the accused.

The court heard the officers were coming under “immense pressure” and radioed for assistance. Tumama continued resisting aggressively and told the gardai “I will kill you, fucking kill you stone dead, stone dead”.

The gardai feared for their lives and were forced to use their incapacitant sprays on the gang while the teen fled.

Garda Sergeant McHugh said that a number of people at the scene had taken footage on their mobile phones. The youth’s home was searched by gardai six days later and a number of the phones with the recorded footage were seized.

The defence had said the boy was aged 17 at the time and has completed secondary school. He has commenced a health and fitness course. He also played soccer and had a chance of getting a scholarship in the USA.

The youth, who was accompanied to court by his mother, had one previous conviction for a theft offence and was extremely apologetic, the court was told.

He has also pleaded guilty to theft of €180 worth of baby food on Feb. 10, 2017 from a shop in Balbriggan, and an assault and robbery of a male in Balbriggan in 2016.

Online Editors